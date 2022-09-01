Catgirl Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (CATGIRL)

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Catgirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Catgirl has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Catgirl has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $512,293.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.
About Catgirl
Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.
Buying and Selling Catgirl
