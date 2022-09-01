Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,045,188. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

