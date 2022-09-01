Channels (CAN) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Channels (CAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Channels has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Channels has a total market capitalization of $85,023.59 and approximately $56,458.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Channels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085612 BTC.

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

