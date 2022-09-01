Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 5.1% in August

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,572,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.