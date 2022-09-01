Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

