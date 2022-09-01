Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
CVR stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of -0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.