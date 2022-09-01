Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of -0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

