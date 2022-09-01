China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 8,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
