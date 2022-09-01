China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 8,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter worth about $2,744,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 97.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

