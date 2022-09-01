Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.25.

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 95,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

