Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.99

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chykingyoung Investment Development (CHYI)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.