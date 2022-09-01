CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 994,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CI Financial Price Performance

CIXX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,363 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 489,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 300,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

