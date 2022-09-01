CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487,687 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

