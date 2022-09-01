Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 931,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,269,213. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.