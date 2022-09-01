CL King Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DENN. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.
Denny’s Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $547.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
