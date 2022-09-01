Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 752,542 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.62% of Arko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 438,852 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Arko by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,452. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

