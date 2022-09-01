Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 1,500,000 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,530. The stock has a market cap of $356.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

