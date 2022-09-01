Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,643 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 115,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $393.43. The stock had a trading volume of 331,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

