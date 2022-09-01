Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559,654 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

TAN stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,490. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

