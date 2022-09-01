Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $46.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,146 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 1.74% of Sunnova Energy International worth $46,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 30,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International



Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

