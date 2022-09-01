Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 32,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.