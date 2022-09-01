Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHD stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
