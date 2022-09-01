Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.35% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

KORP opened at $46.22 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $52.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

