Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 14.1% Higher

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) shot up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.26. 1,609,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 955% from the average session volume of 152,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

