Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock worth $14,016,640. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 132,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,470. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

