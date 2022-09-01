Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,488. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

