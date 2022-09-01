Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,524 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 85,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,016,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $413,696,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

