Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $30.42 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,727. The company has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.63.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

