Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.54

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $18.78. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 30.14%.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

