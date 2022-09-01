Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.54

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $18.78. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.
Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 30.14%.
About Community Bancorp
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Bancorp (CMTV)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.