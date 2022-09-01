Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,878.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
In related news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,408.84).
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
