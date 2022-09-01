Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CMP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

