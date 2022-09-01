Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $300.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.65), with a volume of 215841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.75).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.07 million and a P/E ratio of -15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -1.74%.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47). In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47). Also, insider Neil David Eckert bought 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). Insiders acquired a total of 64,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,330,374 in the last quarter.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

