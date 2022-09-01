CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 258.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89. CONMED has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

