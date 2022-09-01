ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 46,202 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 6.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 26,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 188,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

