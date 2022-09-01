Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 15655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

