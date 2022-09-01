Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.60

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and traded as high as C$17.95. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 1,861 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$509.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

