Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 929.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,260 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $38,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 9,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,989. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

