Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Update

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of COUP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,195. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.68.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

