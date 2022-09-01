Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $130,508.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,164.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $130,508.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,164.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,585 shares of company stock worth $2,030,230. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.