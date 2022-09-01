Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

