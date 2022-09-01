Credit Suisse Group Raises Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,023.33.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,159. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.