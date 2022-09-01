Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Credits has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $42,603.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

