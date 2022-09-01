Critical Analysis: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Repay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $219.26 million 3.84 -$50.08 million ($0.13) -71.46 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.98 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.8% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repay and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -3.24% 6.88% 3.83% Auto Parts 4Less Group -111.93% N/A -695.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repay and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 3 0 2.43 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 81.65%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

Repay beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Rating)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.