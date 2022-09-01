Critical Contrast: First US Bancshares (FUSB) vs. The Competition

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First US Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 12.57% 6.08% 0.55% First US Bancshares Competitors 27.77% 12.31% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First US Bancshares Competitors 635 6284 6088 278 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First US Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 23.50%. Given First US Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First US Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $43.44 million $4.45 million 11.98 First US Bancshares Competitors $1.29 billion $317.26 million 11.53

First US Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First US Bancshares pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First US Bancshares rivals beat First US Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.