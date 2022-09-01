Critical Contrast: Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) vs. KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.42 -$19.55 million ($0.13) -6.92 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KM Wedding Events Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Smart Share Global has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Share Global and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 89.04%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -6.82% -7.23% -5.34% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smart Share Global beats KM Wedding Events Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global



Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About KM Wedding Events Management



KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

