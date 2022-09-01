CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $182.61 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

