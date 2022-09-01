CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.15 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

