Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEL. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Articles

