Curecoin (CURE) Hits Market Capitalization of $280,407.15

Curecoin (CURE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $280,407.15 and approximately $88.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,458,510 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

