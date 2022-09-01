DAD Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and $432,949.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.