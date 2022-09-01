Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.