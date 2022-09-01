Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

SMPL stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.